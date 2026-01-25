Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Losing Her Nanny in Road Accident, Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life-Saving Responsibility (Watch Video)

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Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt recently participated in Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026, a nationwide public awareness campaign promoting responsible road behaviour and timely assistance to accident victims. The event focused on how quick human intervention can often make the difference between life and death. During the interaction, Alia shared a deeply personal experience that shaped her understanding of road safety, while Amitabh spoke about changing public attitudes toward helping accident victims. Alia Bhatt Revisits 2016 Memories, Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Favourite Co-Actor As She Joins Viral Instagram Trend (View Post)

Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Loss - Watch Video

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Alia Bhatt Recalls Nanny’s Tragic Road Accident

Speaking at the event, Alia reflected on a tragic loss from her childhood. “Everyone at home became very anxious,” she recalled while speaking about losing someone close in a road accident. Alia shared, “When I was 12 years old, there was a lady who was very close to me. She was like a nanny to me. She used to work at home. But she was like a sister to me. Me, my older sister Shaheen and her name was Sharda. We lost her in a very tragic accident on the road. She was going on a temple visit with her partner. They were sitting on a bike. Her partner was wearing a helmet, but she wasn't. She hit a truck and died on the spot. She just, you know, pronounced dead on the spot. I was very young at that time. I don't even think I was 12. I think I was much younger. But I think there was an anxiety in our house. It can happen to anyone, and it can happen anytime.”

Alia Bhatt Urges Seat Belt Use in Back Seat - Watch Video

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Motherhood Changed Alia Bhatt’s Road Safety Habits

Alia explained how becoming a mother to daughter Raha has significantly changed her mindset toward safety. “I have to be safe and secure for my child, if not for myself. So from there, my mind completely changed,” she said. Highlighting everyday safety habits, Alia added, “Now, I mean, I don't sit in the front, but wearing a seat belt in the back, I don't think a lot of people do it. They don't get it, that yes, you wear it in the front, because there is a beep sound, if you don't wear the seat. But the impact is the same in the back. So actually, now that mindset is very different.” Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in Intimate Bash With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor? Here’s the TRUTH Behind Viral Photos on X.

She also spoke about empathy on the roads. “When I sit in the car and I look outside on the road, I feel bad sometimes. Because you see four people sitting on a scooter, they are helpless as well. What can they do? How can they reach anywhere? But you feel, okay, how can I make sure that that person right next to me, on my left or on my right, is safe? How do you have that empathy within you for everybody around you and yourself? So yeah, the change, I would say, in the last three years has been quite aggressive, for me at least.”

Amitabh Bachchan Highlights Importance of Timely Help

Amitabh Bachchan later reflected on the discussion through his blog, sharing details of a conversation he had on stage with Alia and a woman who had lost her son in a road accident. He spoke about the long-standing fear of police questioning that often prevents bystanders from helping accident victims and said that recent policy changes aim to remove this hesitation. According to him, the campaign encourages people to step forward without fear and even recognises such acts as a gesture of gratitude from the Government of India.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Alia Bhatt for Road Safety Message

Amitabh also recalled a moving interaction with a woman dressed in yellow who shared how no one came forward to help her injured son after an accident. The family later learned that timely help could have saved his life. Amitabh described her as brave for turning personal grief into a public appeal and urged citizens to respond with compassion rather than fear or hesitation. He also praised Alia for openly sharing her personal story and using her platform to spread awareness about road safety and responsible behaviour. ‘Alia Is Self-Made’: Director Mahesh Bhatt Opens Up About His Daughter’s Career and Motherhood, Speaks About Son-in-Law Ranbir Kapoor in Heartfelt Interview.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in the YRF's action-driven film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is currently in production and slated for a 2026 release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN-News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).