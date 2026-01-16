Taking part in the viral 2016 Instagram trend, Alia Bhatt reflected on the year with gratitude, offering a glimpse into some of her most precious memories. From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi to seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Alia's 2016 photo dump gave fans a sneak peek into the unforgettable moments from her life a decade ago. ‘Alia Is Self-Made’: Director Mahesh Bhatt Opens Up About His Daughter’s Career and Motherhood, Speaks About Son-in-Law Ranbir Kapoor in Heartfelt Interview.

Alia Bhatt Shares Post on Instagram

Alia Bhatt Revisits Her 2016 Memories

"2016 ki kahaani 1 - 2016 started off pretty grounded2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever3 - a whole lot of love4 - very tired boys on the dream team tour5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during kapoor and sons promotions)6 - tamma tamma shoot with badri7 - golden moments at the golden temple 8 - dearest pari giving me some relevant gossip during a press conference 9 - Elle 2016 cover shoot10 - coldplay berlin 2016," she captioned the post. Alia Bhatt Upset About Leaked Video of Her and Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Under-Construction Mumbai Bungalow: ‘A Clear Invasion of Privacy’.

Alia Bhatt's Next Film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.