Be it the celebs, personalities from other fields or the commoners, people across the globe are ready to say goodbye to 2020 and embrace the new year, 2021. From sharing throwback moments to the crisis one faced during the pandemic to some inspirational moments, all posting something or other on social media platforms as they bid farewell to 2020. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a series of lovely photos with her boys – Saif Ali Khan and Taimur – and has mentioned how she and her family are ready to embrace New Year. Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins The Countdown To 2021 With A Sit-In Dinner With Cousins; Saif Ali Khan Is The Photographer.

The post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan read, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us We love you all...Happy new year.” Take a look at the beautiful Pataudi family pics below: Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her New Book – Pregnancy Bible for All Moms-to-Be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The New Year is special for both Kapoors and Pataudis as Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be mommy for the second time. She is due in January 2021 and the actress and her hubby dearest is excited to welcome their little bundle of love in the New Year!

