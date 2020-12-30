Celebrations for 2021 will definitely subdued and filled with dread about the new strain of Coronavirus. But celebrating it with one's own family will be a new way of doing things this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan has already begun the countdown with family gatherings. It obviously began with the Christmas party of the Kapoors and now the lady had a sit-in with her cousins. Where's Saif Ali Khan in all this? We need someone to document the events right? So he is the photographer. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor Gear Up To Welcome New Year 2021! Trio Can’t Stop Smiling As They Pose For A Cute Selfie

Kareena shared the table neatly set-up for the dinner which she had yesterday night with her fam jam. Saif did take an amazing picture of the same here.

The Christmas party of the Kapoors was not just attended by the family members but also those who could soon join them. There was Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria as well.

When you have a large family

Every year the Khans fly to Gstaad, Switzerland at this time of the year to welcome a new year. But this year, COVID-19 and perhaps Kareena's pregnancy too have altered the plans. We are pretty sure there's more coming from her.

