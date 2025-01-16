Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been injured following a burglary at his house. At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 3 From Staff Working in Bollywood Actor’s House Following Attack on Him.

As per sources, Kareena went out to attend a party but returned to their house at 1:30 am on Thursday. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Leaves Lilavati Hospital After Visiting Saif Ali Khan

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves from Lilavati Hospital Her husband & actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted here following an attack on him by an intruder in his Bandra home pic.twitter.com/SAO2f9lxGa — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are closer to his spine. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation and are accessing the CCTV footage. Three accused have been reportedly detained, and are subjected to interrogation.

Kareena’s team has also issued a statement requesting fans and the media to remain patient and refrain from speculation, as the police are currently conducting their investigations into Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case.

A statement issued by the actress's team, said, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night." "Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan".

A source claimed that Saif fought with the thief without a weapon to protect his family. This happened in the middle of the night. He fought tough, saved the family from the harm and he got injured in the process. While the guy had a weapon, Saif had nothing to fight.

