Mumbaikars woke up to a piece of shocking news on Thursday (January 16) after Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during a robbery attempt. The Bollywood actor was stabbed by a sharp object at his home and suffered multiple injuries during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home. He was immediately taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment. Megastar Chiranjeevi reacted to the incident and expressed his shock through a post on social media. Pooja Bhatt also called out the "lawlessness" in the city and demanded action. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Actor Undergoing Surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Team Requests Fans and Media to Avoid Speculation.

Chiranjeevi Expresses Shock Over Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the first cells to react to the shocking news of the burglary attempt and attack of Saif Ali Khan. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Telugu star reacted to the news about the attack on Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery." Under his tweet, several fans also expressed their shock over the same and wished for a speedy recovery of Saif.

Chiranjeevi Wishes a Speedy Recovery to Saif Ali Khan

Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 16, 2025

Pooja Bhatt Demands Strict Action After Burglary Attempt and Attack on SaifAli Khan

Former Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt strongly reacted to the burglary attempt and attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame called out the "lawlessness" in the city and demanded action from the Mumbai Police. Taking to X, she wrote, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before." In another post, Bhatt wrote, "Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?" Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jr NTR, Kalyanram Nandamuri and Others Wish the Actor a Speedy Recovery After Attack During Robbery Attempt.

Check Pooja Bhatt’s X Post

Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. 🙏 Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6PJm65a8Df — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence, Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, around 2:30 AM on Thursday after an unidentified broke into their house. While the actor tried to stop him, he was reportedly stabbed seven times, two of which were deep injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

