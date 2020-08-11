Even when the film industry has been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show went on for a lot of celebrities. Many did endorsements for products digitally like Hrithik Roshan's Beardo commercial. Even Robert Pattinson shot his pictures for a magazine as their cover story during the lockdown. Now we have Saif Ali Khan doing the honours for his wife Kareena and Filmfare. Patralekha had done the same for her beau Rajkummar Rao for the magazine's May cover. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer To Release In Cinemas On Christmas 2021 (View Tweet)

Kareena strikes a sexy pose as if romancing the camera or is it the man behind the lens? Our bet is the latter. When you have a nawab as good looking as Saif clicking your perfect pictures, you would be distracted. Hence, we have a feeling that expression on her was legit! Oh btw, it's the celebration of Kareena's 20 years in the industry.

Nepotism has been a word that has been liberally thrown at everyone who had Bollywood lineage in the last couple of months. During the interview with the mag, Kareena addressed this bullying on social media which makes a lot of sense. She said, "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars, right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion completely weird."

Needless to say, people made a lot of ruckus about this statement of Kareena on social media completely ignoring the fact that she has got a point.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).