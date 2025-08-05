Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the fresh faces behind the hit film Saiyaara, are not only winning hearts on-screen as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, but now fans believe there may be something romantic happening off-screen too. Are ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical’s Blockbuster Success? Viral Social Media Videos Hint So – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spark Buzz After Twinning in Matching Beanies – View Post

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Twinning Sparks Dating Rumours

The buzz began when an Instagram fan page dedicated to the actors posted a collage of two separate pictures. In one, Aneet is seen wearing a black beanie. In another, Ahaan sports what appears to be a very similar, if not identical black beanie. While the photos were clearly taken at different times during the Saiyaara shoot, eagle-eyed fans didn’t miss the small detail that could hint at a big connection. Ahaan Panday EATS a SCORPION on Camera? Fans React With Shock As ‘Saiyaara’ Star’s Wild Dare Grabs Attention Amidst Box Office Storm (Watch Video)

Fans Reactions on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Pictures:

Fans React to Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Matching Beanies

Reactions poured in instantly and fans were quick to put on their detective hats. “They’re dating???” one curious fan wrote. Another impressed follower said, “Now this is some serious detective skill set — connecting diff time line photos.” One fan added, “am I thinking what you’re thinking?” Another screamed (virtually, of course), “omgggg not them giving us heart attack!” “This is tooo muchhh how do I not ship them?” asked another. Theories flew everywhere—ranging from the two sharing beanies, to perhaps shopping together before the film’s shoot. One user cheekily commented, “Maybe they went shopping together before the movie or… you know what I’m thinking.” Another playful comment read, “Sharing is caring.” And yet another added, “Hmmm... Manifestations coming true.”

Check Out More Fans Reactions!

Fueling the fire further are their recent appreciation posts for each other, shared right after Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18. Aneet penned a deeply emotional message for Ahaan that left fans swooning. “The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy, but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true... All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person. Ahaana meri jaana. Woh tum ho – mere saiyaara, my superstar,” she wrote. Is ‘Saiyaara’ Boy Ahaan Panday Dating Miss Mizoram 2023 Zuali Chhangte After Shruti Chauhan and Tara Sutaria? Reddit Post Sparks Buzz (View Post)

Aneet Padda Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Fans Ship Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Off-Screen Bond

Ahaan too returned the love with a heartfelt tribute to Aneet. “To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… you’ve made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself... Thank you, senior – Thank you starry eyed girl,” he shared. With their sizzling on-screen chemistry, matching outfits and heart-touching messages, fans have more than enough to speculate a possible off-screen romance. Whether it’s love or just close friendship, the fans are clearly shipping them hard and loving every second of it.

