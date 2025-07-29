Mohit Suri's latest directorial venture, Saiyaara, has become a massive success. The romantic musical marks the Bollywood acting debut of Ahaan Panday and features Aneet Padda (Big Girls Don't Cry) as the female lead. The movie is receiving impressive responses from both audiences and critics alike. With the film becoming a commercial success, fans are curious to know more about the talented newcomers. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Hit Romantic Musical Crosses INR 250 Cr in India; Mohit Suri Film Beats Weekend 2 Records of These Bollywood Blockbusters!.

A light-hearted moment featuring Ahaan Panday is now doing the rounds on the internet, where the young actor made an unexpected admission about his favourite K-pop group and idol. While the group is none other than BLACKPINK, his bias must just surprise you.

Ahaan Panday Reveals His Favourite BLACKPINK Singer

A social media video featuring Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday revealing his favourite K-Pop group and artiste is now causing excitement among Indian Hallyu fans. The surprising revelation was made during an episode of the actor's sister Alanna Panday's YouTube channel also featuring Ananya Panday an Rysa Panday.

Ahaan Panday Celebrates One Week Release of ‘Saiyaara’

During the segment, Alanna and others were challenged to guess Ahaan's favourite K-Pop singer. Alanna, who didn’t seem like a big K-Pop fan, gave a hilarious answer that left everyone in splits. She wrote "PINKBLACK" on the board, flipping the name of the popular K-Pop girl group. After a good round of laughter, Alanna defended herself and insisted that she had guessed it correctly. Eventually, Ahaan confirmed that Lisa was indeed his favourite. Blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’ Girl Aneet Padda’s Next Project ‘Nyaya’ To Release on OTT, but YRF Grooming Actress As Bollywood’s Next Big Thing – Here’s What We Know.

Ahaan Panday Names BLACKPINK Lisa As His Favourite K-Pop Idol

In a recent appearance on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel, Indian actor Ahaan Pandey shared that LISA of BLACKPINK is his favorite K-pop artist.#LISA pic.twitter.com/CcMDetLC36 — TEAM LISA INDIA🇮🇳 {FANBASE} (@TEAMLISAINDIA) July 25, 2025

About ‘Saiyaara’

Saiyaara marked the directorial comeback of Mohit Suri (Zeeher, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, Ek Villain). The movie was released in the theatres on July 18, 2025. The romantic drama follows the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an introverted writer. The movies covers the themes of love, heartbreak and healing along with a musical touch. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF).

