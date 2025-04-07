A quick disclaimer before we dive into this article: For some reason, Salman Khan fans - and even trade analysts - tend to overlook Antim: The Final Truth (2021), directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, as a true Salman Khan film. Despite the superstar playing a prominent role, Antim is largely perceived as his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s vehicle rather than a quintessential 'Bhai' movie. Additionally, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had a direct-to-OTT release in India due to pandemic-related restrictions when it debuted in 2021 with a very limited theatrical release in certain places. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Salman Khan Needs To Be Worried About His New Movie Release.

So, if we set these two films aside, Salman Khan appears to have an enviable streak of 18 films that have netted over INR 100 crore in India, starting from 2010’s Dabangg and culminating in the recent Sikandar, which just about scraped past the INR 100 crore mark.

While that’s an impressive record on paper - again, if we conveniently ignore Antim, which had ample screentime for Salman and was marketed as his film until it flopped - the reality is that the landscape of Indian cinema has changed drastically since 2010. Budgets have ballooned, and the economics of filmmaking are no longer the same. Back then, an INR 100 crore grosser was a huge deal; today, when superstar-led films often cost upwards of INR 200 crore, hitting the INR 100 crore mark is no longer a guarantee of success.

In this feature, we break down Salman Khan’s 18 INR 100 crore grossers (based on their collections in India), their reported budgets, and whether they were actually hits - or just big numbers on paper.

1. Dabangg

Salman Khan in Dabangg

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 138.88 crore

Budget: INR 40 crore

Box Office Status: Super Hit

2. Ready

Salman Khan in Ready

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 119.78 crore

Budget: INR 60 crore

Box Office Status: Hit

3. Bodyguard

Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan in Bodyguard

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 148.86 crore

Budget: INR 70 crore

Box Office Status: Super Hit

4. Ek Tha Tiger

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 198.78 crore

Budget: INR 90 crore

Box Office Status: Super Hit

5. Dabangg 2

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 155 crore

Budget: INR 85 crore

Box Office Status: Super Hit

6. Jai Ho

Salman Khan in Jai Ho

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 116 crore

Budget: INR 100 crore

Box Office Status: Hit

7. Kick

Salman Khan in Kick

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 231.85 crore

Budget: INR 140 crore

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 320.34 crore

Budget: INR 125 crore

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 210.16 crore

Budget: INR 180 crore

Box Office Status: Hit

10. Sultan

Salman Khan in Sultan

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 300.45 crore

Budget: INR 145 crore

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

11. Tubelight

Salman Khan in Tubelight

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 119.26 crore

Budget: INR 135 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

12. Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 339.16 crore

Budget: INR 210 crore

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

13. Race 3

Salman Khan in Race 3

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 166.40 crore

Budget: INR 185 crore

Box Office Status: Below Average

14. Bharat

Salman Khan in Bharat

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 211.07 crore

Budget: INR 240 crore

Box Office Status: Below Average

15. Dabangg 3

Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 146.11 crore

Budget: INR 170 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

16. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 110.53 crore

Budget: INR 150 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

17. Tiger 3

Salman Khan in Tiger 3

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 285.52 crore

Budget: INR 300 crore

Box Office Status: Below Average

18. Sikandar

Salman Khan in Sikandar

India Nett Collection: INR Crore 102 crore (as per producers)

Budget: INR 200 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

From Kick in 2014 to Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, Salman Khan enjoyed a golden era at the box office. During this period, almost every film was a blockbuster, barring Tubelight, which underperformed. However, post-Tiger Zinda Hai, his box office track record has been rocky. Bloated budgets and declining film quality have taken a toll, with even his loyal fanbase beginning to show signs of fatigue. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet.

It doesn't help that audiences are now increasingly embracing South Indian blockbusters in the masala action genre - a domain that was once Salman's forte. Films like Pushpa movies and the KGF franchise have stolen the thunder.

That said, it's still too early to write Salman Khan off. Despite low buzz, negative trade chatter, and harsh reviews, Sikandar still crossed the ₹INR 00 crore mark - proof that Salman retains a strong and loyal fanbase. Now, it’s time for Bhai to reciprocate their trust with a film that not only entertains but also showcases genuine effort, reminding fans why they flocked to theatres for him in the first place.

