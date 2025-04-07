A quick disclaimer before we dive into this article: For some reason, Salman Khan fans - and even trade analysts - tend to overlook Antim: The Final Truth (2021), directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, as a true Salman Khan film. Despite the superstar playing a prominent role, Antim is largely perceived as his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s vehicle rather than a quintessential 'Bhai' movie. Additionally, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had a direct-to-OTT release in India due to pandemic-related restrictions when it debuted in 2021 with a very limited theatrical release in certain places. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Salman Khan Needs To Be Worried About His New Movie Release.
So, if we set these two films aside, Salman Khan appears to have an enviable streak of 18 films that have netted over INR 100 crore in India, starting from 2010’s Dabangg and culminating in the recent Sikandar, which just about scraped past the INR 100 crore mark.
While that’s an impressive record on paper - again, if we conveniently ignore Antim, which had ample screentime for Salman and was marketed as his film until it flopped - the reality is that the landscape of Indian cinema has changed drastically since 2010. Budgets have ballooned, and the economics of filmmaking are no longer the same. Back then, an INR 100 crore grosser was a huge deal; today, when superstar-led films often cost upwards of INR 200 crore, hitting the INR 100 crore mark is no longer a guarantee of success.
In this feature, we break down Salman Khan’s 18 INR 100 crore grossers (based on their collections in India), their reported budgets, and whether they were actually hits - or just big numbers on paper.
1. Dabangg
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 138.88 crore
Budget: INR 40 crore
Box Office Status: Super Hit
2. Ready
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 119.78 crore
Budget: INR 60 crore
Box Office Status: Hit
3. Bodyguard
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 148.86 crore
Budget: INR 70 crore
Box Office Status: Super Hit
4. Ek Tha Tiger
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 198.78 crore
Budget: INR 90 crore
Box Office Status: Super Hit
5. Dabangg 2
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 155 crore
Budget: INR 85 crore
Box Office Status: Super Hit
6. Jai Ho
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 116 crore
Budget: INR 100 crore
Box Office Status: Hit
7. Kick
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 231.85 crore
Budget: INR 140 crore
Box Office Status: Blockbuster
8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 320.34 crore
Budget: INR 125 crore
Box Office Status: Blockbuster
9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 210.16 crore
Budget: INR 180 crore
Box Office Status: Hit
10. Sultan
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 300.45 crore
Budget: INR 145 crore
Box Office Status: Blockbuster
11. Tubelight
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 119.26 crore
Budget: INR 135 crore
Box Office Status: Flop
12. Tiger Zinda Hai
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 339.16 crore
Budget: INR 210 crore
Box Office Status: Blockbuster
13. Race 3
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 166.40 crore
Budget: INR 185 crore
Box Office Status: Below Average
14. Bharat
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 211.07 crore
Budget: INR 240 crore
Box Office Status: Below Average
15. Dabangg 3
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 146.11 crore
Budget: INR 170 crore
Box Office Status: Flop
16. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 110.53 crore
Budget: INR 150 crore
Box Office Status: Flop
17. Tiger 3
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 285.52 crore
Budget: INR 300 crore
Box Office Status: Below Average
18. Sikandar
India Nett Collection: INR Crore 102 crore (as per producers)
Budget: INR 200 crore
Box Office Status: Flop
From Kick in 2014 to Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, Salman Khan enjoyed a golden era at the box office. During this period, almost every film was a blockbuster, barring Tubelight, which underperformed. However, post-Tiger Zinda Hai, his box office track record has been rocky. Bloated budgets and declining film quality have taken a toll, with even his loyal fanbase beginning to show signs of fatigue. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet.
It doesn't help that audiences are now increasingly embracing South Indian blockbusters in the masala action genre - a domain that was once Salman's forte. Films like Pushpa movies and the KGF franchise have stolen the thunder.
That said, it's still too early to write Salman Khan off. Despite low buzz, negative trade chatter, and harsh reviews, Sikandar still crossed the ₹INR 00 crore mark - proof that Salman retains a strong and loyal fanbase. Now, it’s time for Bhai to reciprocate their trust with a film that not only entertains but also showcases genuine effort, reminding fans why they flocked to theatres for him in the first place.
