Salman Khan returns to the big screen with Sikandar, his first lead role in a year and a half since Tiger 3. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Anjini Dhawan. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Shows Growth on Eid, Earns INR 63.42 Crore in India.

Sikandar took the unusual step of releasing in cinemas on a Sunday, March 30, coinciding with the Gudi Padwa celebrations in India while also aiming to capitalise on Eid-ul-Fitr, which fell on March 31. Tiger 3 had similarly opted for a Sunday release.

Has Sunday Release Strategy Worked for 'Sikandar'?

According to the producers, Sikandar has netted INR 63.42 crore in India in two days - a respectable figure. Globally, the film has grossed INR 105.89 crore. However, this is no ordinary release - this is a Salman Khan film. Many trade analysts and fans believe that, given his star power, the film should have performed significantly better. There was competition from Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan in South and overseas, but the Malayalam film didn't find much traction among the Hindi audience, so Sikandar should have had a monopoly over them.

#Sikandar recorded a 10.98% growth on Monday [Day 2], #Eid holiday… However, the numbers should have been much, much higher – ideally in the ₹ 45 cr range – considering #SalmanKhan's strong track record on #Eid and also the fact that #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a… pic.twitter.com/J9uRPbINlk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2025

The coming days are crucial for both Sikandar and Salman Khan, as the film’s weekday performance will determine its long-term box office fate.

Five Reasons 'Sikandar' Should Be Worried

1. 'Sikandar' Didn’t Get the Usual 'Salman Khan' Boost

A Still From Sikandar

Despite a Sunday release and a solid opening of INR 30.06 crore in India, was it enough for Sikandar? Tiger 3, Salman Khan's previous release which also opened on a Sunday, debuted at INR 44.50 crore. Comparatively, Bharat (INR 42.30 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (INR 40.35 crore), Sultan (INR 36.54 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (INR 34.10 crore), and Ek Tha Tiger (INR 32.93 crore) all had stronger first-day numbers, even if they didn't open on a Sunday. While Sikandar saw a boost on Monday due to Eid, drawing Salman Khan’s Muslim fanbase, reports indicate declining footfalls across several regions.

2. Screenings of 'Sikandar' Being Cancelled

A Still From Sikandar

According to Bollywood Hungama, screenings of Sikandar were cancelled in several cities, including Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore, due to low audience turnout. These were replaced by other films such as All The Best Pandya, L2: Empuraan, and The Diplomat. However, Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra was an exception, increasing the number of shows for Sikandar.

3. 'Sikandar' Leaked Online Before Its Release

A Still From Sikandar

Piracy remains a major issue in Bollywood, but in Sikandar’s case, an HD print was leaked online hours before the film’s first public screening on Sunday. This was a significant setback, as the leak spread before the producers could contain it, potentially affecting box office numbers. 'Sikandar': Salman Khan's Movie Leaks Online in HD Print Ahead of Film's Release; Will This Act of Piracy Affect Film's Box Office Business?

4. 'Sikandar' High Budget

A Still From Sikandar

Reports suggest Sikandar was made on a massive budget of INR 200 crore. If that figure accounts for just production costs, the film would need to gross INR 300 crore worldwide to break even. Given the lukewarm response in theatres, it remains to be seen whether Sikandar can recoup its investment through its theatrical run.

5. Even Salman Khan Fans Aren’t Loving 'Sikandar'

A Still From Sikandar

Salman Khan’s films rarely receive critical acclaim, but Sikandar has received some of the worst reviews for a Salman-starrer. Everything from the direction and editing to the screenplay and performances has been criticised in major reviews. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet.

Worse still, even Salman’s most loyal fans appear unimpressed. Many have voiced their disappointment over how disengaged he seems in the film, urging him to take on more impactful roles like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The question now is: Will Salman listen to his fans, or will he continue to rely on his inner circle of yes-men?

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).