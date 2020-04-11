Coronavirus Outbreak: After Lending Monetary Help, Salman Khan Provides Ration to Daily Wage Earner Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

The coronavirus pandemic will have long-lasting effects on the economy. While a recession is bound to follow in the coming months, the livelihood of the daily wage earners is a prime concern presently. Since their daily earnings are affected amid the lockdown announced by different state governments, various NGO and organisations are coming forward to lend these workers a helping hand. Bollywood celebrity, Salman Khan, in particular, is ensuring that he's doing his bit to help the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry. Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules.

Earlier, the Dabangg actor had deposited Rs 3,000 in bank accounts of different workers to help them fight and survive this grave crisis. And now we hear, he's also providing them with ration. Political leader Baba Siddiqui who's also a close friend of the actor took to his Twitter account to thank him for providing ration to different daily wage earners.

"Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again," he tweeted while thanking Salman for his noble gesture. 10 Bollywood Movies of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani You Should Watch Again for Their Amazing Opening Credit Scenes.

Check Out Baba Siddiqui's Tweet

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

Earlier, FWICE President had handover a list of 23,000 workers to Salman Khan whose lives have been impacted amid this crisis. The actor had then transferred Rs 3,000 to their individual bank accounts. He also informed that he'll make the second transfer in the next few days.