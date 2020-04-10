Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules 

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the biggest preventive measures against coronavirus has been social distancing. India has been put on a 21-day lockdown to help contain the spread of the virus further and thus all prominent personalities have been urging citizens to stay indoors for the same. Among other Bollywood actors, Salman Khan too had shared a video message asking fans to stay indoors. The actor himself has been put up at his Panvel farmhouse and hasn't been able to travel to his residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments due to the lockdown. Salman Khan Advises People on COVID-19 Lockdown: Be Scared Stay Safe, Please Don't Be Brave in This Situation.

The actor recently took to Twitter to appreciate people for following lockdown rules as he shared pictures of empty streets of Mumbai and Bada Qabarastan's gate which has been closed due to lockdown. Sharing these photos, Salman wrote, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1... #IndiaFightsCorona".

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Here:

Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xjHXfWA8lX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2020

The actor in his previous video had revealed that he hasn't seen his father Salim Khan in three weeks given who is currently in Mumbai while the actor is at his farmhouse. The Khan family had recently celebrated Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil Sharma's birthday in Panvel. Unlike other celebs who have been posting ample of stuff on social media, Salman has been quite brief with his posts. Salman Khan Deposits Money in Bank Accounts of the Entire Radhe Crew as Part of His COVID-19 Charity Work.

As for Salman's work schedule, he will be next seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani. Given the current situation caused by the pandemic, the film is likely to be postponed for release.