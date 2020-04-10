Salman Khan Eats Grass With His Horse And We Have Seen Everything Now (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During this ongoing lockdown, Salman Khan is stationed with his family at his lavish farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai. And well, being quarantined with your 'love' is not a bad deal. The actor posted a video and as per its caption, he is eating breakfast with his love. But in the video, he's actually eating breakfast with his horse. Well played. Salman Khan Advises People on COVID-19 Lockdown: Be Scared Stay Safe, Please Don't Be Brave in This Situation.

The funny thing about the video is that Salman eats the same grass that he is feedings the horse. How cute. Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules.

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram Breakfast with my love... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

And, well, that is Salman Khan for you. These eccentricities are why many of us fans love him for.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the action film, Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was supposed to come out on Eid 2020. But with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the chances of that happening now seem slim. There are still a few scenes and a song remaining for the shoot. Several reports claim that the release of the movie will be delayed. Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani.