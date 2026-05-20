Salman Khan Wishes Bodyguard Shera on His Birthday After Angry Rant Slamming Media (See Post)

Amid a series of confusing captioned pictures on Instagram, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan penned a birthday message for his close friend and bodyguard Shera on May 20. Taking to his Instagram stories section, Salman shared a picture with Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. In the image, the superstar is seen with his arm around Shera’s shoulder, and both are posing closely for the camera indoors. For the caption, he wrote: Happy bday Shera …@beingshera.”

Salman Khan's Birthday Wish for Bodyguard Shera - See Post:

Salman Khan's birthday post for bodyguard Shera (Photo Credit: @beingsalmankhan/Instagram)

Salman’s recent posts on Instagram has created a tizzy amid social media users, who are unable to decipher what the superstar is trying to communicate. On wee hours of Wednesday, he wrote: “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread and butter.” “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life.” ‘If I See Any Press at a Hospital’: Salman Khan Threatens Paparazzi in Midnight Rant, Netizens React (See Posts).

He went on to share: “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath.Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?” In his final post, Salman warned, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.” ‘Pagal Ho Kya?’ Salman Khan Gets Angry at Bollywood Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Hospital (Watch Viral Video).

Fans React to Salman Khan's Social Media Posts

Taking to the comment sections, netizens seemed totally lost in the sauce as one wrote: “Bhai ka caption looks like those questions that ask you to rearrange words in a sentence (sic.)” Another took a dig at the star and said: “communication skills bhi Salman Mere bhai jaise hai (My communication skills are also like Salman bhai’s).” “Aliens Will Decode These Captions One Day,” said a baffled user. One said: “Caption likhne ka tareeeka bilkul cazual nahi hai bhai (Bhai’s way of writing captions is anything but casual.)” A netizen dropped skeleton emoji and mentioned that Salman’s caption’s night by night turned deadly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).