Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has called out the paparazzi after being extremely miffed for creating a ruckus during his hospital visit in Mumbai and invasion of privacy. While the actor expressed his angst, netizens seemed confused by the captions put up by the superstar. Salman took to his social media account in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 20) morning and expressed his utter disappointment in the behaviour of paparazzi. ‘Pagal Ho Kya?’ Salman Khan Gets Angry at Bollywood Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Hospital (Watch Viral Video).

Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi After Hospital Fiasco

He wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread and butter.” “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life.” The actor further wrote, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath.Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?” In his final post, Salman warned, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena ,jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.”

Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi - See Post 1:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi - See Post 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi - See Post 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi - See Post 4:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Netizens React to Salman Khan's Midnight Posts

The posts quickly grabbed attention online, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with support. A certain section of netizens seemed confused by the captions, and worried for the actor. They took to the comments section of the actor’s Instagram posts and expressed their concern and confusion. Salman Khan Viral Social Media Post: Bollywood Actor Breaks Silence on ‘Alone and Lonely’ Instagram Message, Tells Fans To ‘Chill’.

A concerned fan wrote, ‘Mat ladho, jaane do ab! Galti samajhkar maaf kar do, so jaao! Yeh sab stress mat lo, itna gussa mat hojaao. Aur ladaakhu rehna chahiye! Baaki don’t get angry, cortisol levels shoot up ho jaayenge! Gnites @beingsalmankhan don’t worry Jo bhi admitted hai insha Allah theek ho jaayenge, bas tum bhadko mat itna!’

Another fan wrote, ‘Are you okay bhai!’ A confused fan added, ‘Mai dil me aata hun smjh me nhi got real’ ‘call karu bacha?’ Another fan added, ‘It’s so hard to decode the captions but only love for salu bhai’.

A fan added how the caption could have been one single post instead of four separate ones. ‘Bhai all these could have been a carousel, and a long caption. They say it tracks well. But you don’t need to worry about all this. Just be fine bhai, we love you. Dont care about anybody else okay bhai?,’ it read.

Another fan wrote, ‘Aliens Will Decode These Captions One Day’ and ‘We got sallu bhoi spamming his photos before gta 6’. A netizen added, ‘In 2090s, AI will be decoding these captions closely one by one’, and one more: ‘Bro giving us mysteries to solve in captions.’

Why Was Salman Khan Angry at Paparazzi?

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan, on Tuesday night, was seen posing his cool at the paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city, where he visited. As soon as the paparazzi saw him coming out of the hospital, they were seen screaming out Salman’s name for a photo. What seems to have irked Salman is that the photographers, forgetting they were standing outside a hospital, started to scream “Maatrubhumi”, the name of Salman’s highly anticipated movie, probably to get an update on its release.

Salman Khan Angry at Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Hospital - Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙠𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨 (@romeo_____2192)

As the actor walked towards his car, he took a step and firmly told the paparazzi to behave after which, they apologised and stopped filming the video. He told the paparazzi, “Pagal ho kya?”.

However, it’s not yet confirmed to whom Salman paid a visit at the hospital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Salman Khan Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).