‘Jack Ryan’ Actor John Krasinski on Comparison With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’; ‘The Office’ Star Heaps Praise on Indian Cinema

Hollywood actor and filmmaker John Krasinski has expressed his eagerness to watch the Indian spy-thriller blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Speaking during a promotional interview for his newly released action-thriller film Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Krasinski praised Indian cinema, describing the industry's contemporary output as some of the most "cutting-edge" work in global filmmaking. The actor noted that he finds creative inspiration in observing the work of global peers and hopes to draw similar artistic motivation from the Indian franchise. Fact Check: ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva in ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ Trilogy?.

John Krasinski Praises Indian Cinema

During an interview with NDTV, Krasinski was asked about his perspective on the Indian film industry, particularly in light of international comparisons between his own portrayal of CIA analyst Jack Ryan and Dhurandhar’s central spy protagonist, Hamza Ali Mazari (also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi). Krasinski spoke highly of the technical and creative evolution seen in Indian cinema.

"As far as Indian films at large, (it is) some of the most cutting-edge moviemaking that we have," Krasinski stated. He added that many of his colleagues in Hollywood share this sentiment, noting, "I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there."

John Krasinski Expresses Interest in ‘Dhurandhar’

While admitting that he has not yet had the opportunity to view Dhurandhar, Krasinski stated he is keen to watch the film to see what he can absorb creatively. "I haven't seen the film. But... of course, I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," he shared. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise has become a significant commercial success story in Indian cinema.

The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed INR 1,307 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released in March 2026, surpassed those figures by earning over INR 1,790 crore globally. The narrative centres on an undercover operative infiltrating complex networks in the region, drawing thematic parallels to high-stakes Western espionage projects.

Inside John Krasinski's Creative and Writing Process

Beyond discussing international cinema, Krasinski opened up about his personal writing process and the solitary nature of developing political thrillers. For Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2026, Krasinski expanded his role within the franchise, serving not only as the lead actor and co-producer but also co-writing the story and screenplay alongside Aaron Rabin. Krasinski explained that his screenwriting routine relies heavily on conceptualising stories long before putting pen to paper, often while actively working on entirely separate projects.

"My process of writing... I have the luxury of working on different projects, worlds, and genres," Krasinski said, adding that he was already mentally mapping out the narrative for Jack Ryan while filming Guy Ritchie’s upcoming adventure film, The Fountain of Youth. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch ‘Raw and Undekha’ Version of Ranveer Singh’s Espionage Thriller Online.

According to the actor, he gradually structures a film in his mind day by day, logging individual ideas sequentially. He only officially begins writing the definitive script once the entire narrative arc is distinct. "Once I can see the end credits rolling in my head," Krasinski noted, "that is when I finally sit down to write."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).