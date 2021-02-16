In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor, Sandeep Nahar, who had starred in Kesari died by suicide on February 15, 2021. However, the sad part was that before taking the extreme step, he had posted a rather disturbing video of himself on Facebook talking about ending his life. In the clip, he had mentioned that he is going through personal and professional issues. Reportedly, police are investigating the matter. Now, the deceased's Kesari co-star, Akshay Kumar has mourned his loss. Sandeep Nahar Dies by Suicide; Kesari Actor Had Put Up a Disturbing Video on Facebook Citing Personal and Professional Troubles.

Kumar took to Twitter and mentioned how he is heartbroken to hear about Sandeep's demise. The superstar also emphasised to seek help if one is feeling low. "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," he wrote. Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide; Fans Pour Tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni Co-star on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar:

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

In the now-deleted Facebook video, Sandeep had expressed that his family should not be held responsible for his drastic decision. He had also added that his relationship with wife Kanchan and professional problems have forced him to take the step.

FYI, apart from Kesari, Sandeep had also worked in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana. He also was seen in ALTBalaji web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Zee5’s Shukrana. May his soul RIP!

