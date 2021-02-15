2020 has not been a great year for Bollywood. As we've seen many celebs taking an extreme step and ending their lives. And sadly, Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who had posted a rather disturbing video of himself on his Facebook account a few hours back has died by suicide. Reportedly, his mortal remains were found at his residence in Goregaon, Mumbai and police are further investigating the matter. TikTok Star Rafi Shaikh Dies by Suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore; Investigation Launched.

In the video, he had shared on Facebook, the actor mentioned that he was going through personal and professional troubles. That's not the only thing, as he also had added that his family members should not be held responsible for his grim decision. He also expressed how he has been having suicidal thoughts for quite a long time. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Emphasising on Bollywood, his post's caption read that emotions are just for the sake in the industry. There is a lot of politics in the world of lights, camera, action, he added. For the one's who aren't aware, Sandeep had featured in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. May his soul RIP.

