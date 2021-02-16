In a tragic turn of events, Bollywood woke up to the news of another actor passing away. Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni co-star Sandeep Nahar died by suicide in Mumbai's Goregaon area last night. Police officials informed that Nahar died at his residence and his body has now been sent for post-mortem. A case has also been lodged and the police is now investigating the matter. Sandeep Nahar's wife had told police that she along with two others recovered his body in a hanging condition after which the news broke online. Sandeep Nahar, Kesari & MS Dhoni Fame Actor, Found Dead At His Home In Mumbai.

Social media has been abuzz with prayers and condolences for the family of the actor. Fans poured in to express their grief and sadness of this loss and since Sandeep blamed his wife for the reason behind him taking his life away, many even talked about the reality of the situation as well. A fan wrote, "Sandeep Nahar shares his tails of suffering in a toxic relationship just before he dies by suicide. He says that u can take any other stress but not this one which is given by a psychotic, controlling, abusive wife, he tried enough but he can't take it anymore. RIP Sandeep."

Check out other tweets here:

Sandeep Nahar who played the role of chottu bhiya in M S Dhoni is no more!! He committed suicide!! His last facebook post was 5 hrs ago in which he mentioned as suicide note!! Shocking💔 SSRians Fight Back (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3VCKKwGZdg — Sakshi :): (@soul_ovr_ego) February 15, 2021

Rest In Peace?

Do we over expect from our life , why suicide done by SSR MSD movie Co star , one thing we need to understand , nothing less or more we will get what’s written in our destiny , why we over expect or overreact , Sad news Om Shanti Sandeep Nahar pic.twitter.com/0RaLfrhmrV — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 15, 2021

Thoughts?

"(Wife) Kanchan has threatened to commit suicide at least 100 times." Actor #SandeepNahar writes.#ArrestKanchan This is story of millions men in India facing suicide threats and blackmail.#ArrestKanchan#ArrestKanchan#ArrestKanchan#ArrestKanchan .https://t.co/TE3t1yZtbn — Priya Sharma (@PriyaScifi) February 15, 2021

Amen!

Actor Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide, In a strongly worded suicide note, he mentions how his life had become a living hell because of wife & mother in-law, there was no self respect & peace & that whatever it would be after death, it'll be better than this life.#HusbandSuicide pic.twitter.com/OxMJdufU3N — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) February 15, 2021

RIP Sandeep

Sandeep Nahar shares his tails of suffering in a toxic relationship just before he dies by suicide. He says that u can take any other stress but not this one which is given by a psychotic, controlling, abusive wife, he tried enough but he can't take it anymore. RIP Sandeep 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TuJCrpzZ5u — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) February 15, 2021

May His Soul Rest In Peace

#SandeepNahar who Played Dhoni's friend in MS Dhoni Biopic Committed Suicide.He was being Mentally Tortured by his wife and Mother-in-Law. May his soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/7IFOWJkEHc — Simran Kaur (@Simrankaur0408) February 15, 2021

Condolences To The Family

Rest in Peace #SandeepNahar U were tortured & harassed but still chose to forgive ur wife in last words. What u went through was extreme menal agony but Indian laws don't recognise ur pain because ur a MAN. Wish u spoke to me at least once & fought. May ur family finds strength pic.twitter.com/gWU7QMDAfj — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 16, 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai - Vishal Thakur had earlier informed, "The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after that." Before taking away his life, Sandeep Naharhas posted a video and a "suicide note" on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood. In the video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife and how he has been tortured by her family. Sandeep Nahar Dies by Suicide; Kesari Actor Had Put Up a Disturbing Video on Facebook Citing Personal and Professional Troubles.

Mentioning the unfair system that Bollywood works on he added that "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry" also made him take this drastic step. Nahar, who was in his 30s, had featured in films like Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).