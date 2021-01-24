Nellore, January 24: A TikTok sensation Rafi Shaikh died by suicide at his residence in Nellore on Saturday. Rafi Shaikh had a huge following on the video-sharing app. Police have started an investigation into the case to find out the reason behind the suicide. The cops recorded a statement of Rafi’s parents, who alleged that he was harassed by some youngsters. Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old TikTok Star, Dies By Suicide, Reason Behind Taking The Extreme Step Yet to Be Known.

Shaikh’s parents in the statement said that he was kidnapped by some of his friends a couple of days ago. However, he was later released. According to a report published in The Times of India, police have registered a case of a suspicious death. The victim’s family claimed that that the miscreants assaulted Shaikh again and took objectionable videos of him. They allegedly even threatened to release those videos. Sandhya Chauhan, Another Young TikToker Dies by Suicide After Siya Kakkar's Shocking Demise, Reason of Death Uncertain.

The family members of the victim claimed that he went to meet a girl at a Café Coffee Day outlet and later in the evening went to meet friends at Narayana Reddy Peta. However, he reportedly came home beaten up. Suspects have been by the police. In 2019 Shaikh was involved in a controversy when he met bike accident with fellow TikTok sensation Sonika Kethavath. Notably, Kethavath died on the spot, after which he had announced to quit the video app sharing platform.

