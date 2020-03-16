Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Attend the Holy Ganga Aarti in Varanasi Despite Coronavirus Scare (View Pics)

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Attend the Holy Ganga Aarti in Varanasi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netizens were shocked to see actress Sara Ali Khan attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sara on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen giving a short tour of one of the crowded streets of Varanasi. "Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun - such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay," she captioned the video. So Cool! Sara Ali Khan Shows Around the Busy Streets of Varanasi Without the Fear of Being Recognised.

There's another video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sara is seen attending the Ganga aarti along with her mother Amrita Singh. Seeing Sara's videos, netizens asked her to take precautionary measures due to coronavirus. "Please wear mask Sara," a user commented. Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

Another one wrote: "Please avoid going outdoors and please don't touch anything." On the film front, Sara will next be seen in the remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1.