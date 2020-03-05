Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

Sara and Ibrahim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan are sibling goals! The two starkids in no time have become the talk of the town and there's no stopping to their popularity. While Sara has won fans dil with her acting prowess on the silverscreen, Ibrahim, on the other hand, garners limelight for being a replica of daddy dearest, Saif Ali Khan. And as on March 5, 2020, Ibrahim celebrates his birthday, sister Sara wished his bro by sharing some 'really hot' pictures of the two from their Maldives vacation trip. In the two photos shared, we can see the Khan's all joyous posing for the lenses. But well, the highlight of the pic is the caption which says that Sara is missing Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pose Together for the First Time on a Magazine Cover But the Poor Editing Leaves Fans Disappointed (View Pics).

For the unaware, Sara is currently with actor Dhanush in Varanashi for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. “Happiest birthday Brother, I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you," read the Kedarnath actress' caption. Coming back to the pics, the first one sees the two posing in a pool amidst a luxurious villa and the second one has a clear blue sea in the backdrop. And boy not to miss, we see Sara in a bikini and the birthday boy all shirtless. Ibrahim Ali Khan Has Fun With Paparazzi And Then Apologises (Watch Video).

Have A Look At Sara's Birthday Post For Her Brother Below:

We love how Sara and Ibrahim are the coolest brother-sister duo in town and the above pictures serve enough proof. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, and has Atrangi Re and Coolie No. 1 in her kitty. Stay tuned!