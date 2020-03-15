So Cool! Sara Ali Khan Shows Around the Busy Streets of Varanasi Without the Fear of Being Recognised

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page to share a very interesting video. The actress' social media skills are lit, or she has an amazing team behind it. Whatever is the case, we love her Insta. One time she went down to a movie theatre and brought tickets to her two films, Kedarnath and Simmba, playing in the theatre at the same time. Today, she shared a video in which she is freely walking down the crowded streets of Varanasi, without worried about being worried about recognition. Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

You know how sometimes big celebrities could walk around crowded streets throwing caution to the wind. There is a video of Jennifer Lawrence walking down the streets of LA, as part of hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, interacting with the crowd. Quite a lot of people did not recognise her. It is great that we sometimes give this celebrity hysteria a break and treat them like normal people. Oo La La! Sara Ali Khan Is Boho Chic in a Riot of Neon Pink, Tulle, Ruffles, Glass Beads, Ghungroos and Silk.

Sara's video is also quite cool. It is great to see that a celeb like her can walk down the streets without being mobbed. In the video, wearing a pink salwar kameez, is being her usual funny self and showing around the shops on the street.

Watch Sara Ali khan's Video Here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The movie did not do well at the box office or critically. She will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. She has also started shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar appears in a special role. The actress might have been in Varanasi to shoot for Atrangi Re.