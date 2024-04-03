Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a surprise hit of 2023, overcoming mixed reviews to achieve box office success. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this romantic comedy, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, premiered in theatres on June 2, 2023. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke grossed Rs 88 crore in India, against a reported budget of Rs 40 crore. However, despite being one of the few hits of the previous year, it has yet to secure a streaming release, which is puzzling. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Almost every week, there are rumours circulating about the movie's imminent OTT release, yet these whispers have proven to be mere speculation or baseless. The most recent suggestion was that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would debut on April 1, only for it to be revealed as an April Fools' Day prank. Like RCB's men's team not winning an IPL trophy, the OTT date of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is also becoming a joke these days.

Watch the Trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

One of the producers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Jio Studios, indicating that it will likely premiere on JioCinema upon its eventual release. JioCinema is known for playing a tantalizing waiting game with the streaming of Hindi films under its banner, as seen with the delays surrounding Vikram Vedha and Bhediya. Similar to how Bhediya's OTT premiere coincided with IPL 2023, rumours abound that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke might debut during the ongoing cricket tournament. It's a waiting game for movie enthusiasts, but when the film finally arrives, anticipate JioCinema to garner significant viewership numbers. Sara Ali Khan Donating Food to Poor and Scolding Paparazzi For Clicking Her Pics Is Reminding Us of 'Aghosh Menon' From This Malayalam Movie (Watch Video).

In other news, there are other major releases of 2023 that are yet to see an OTT streaming premiere, like Tiger Shroff's Ganpath, Akhil Akkineni's Agent and Nivin Pauly's Boss and Co.

