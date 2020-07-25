Coronavirus lockdown has changed many things and one of them is also seeing paparazzi pictures of our favourite celebs. Thanks to COVID-19, celebs have been keeping away from stepping out much and with the unlock phase beginning, we are seeing celebrities getting back to work and also stepping out to go to gym. Recently, we saw Ranbir Kapoor taking a bicycle ride in the city and now yet another star has been spotted enjoying the same. Sara Ali Khan was seen going on a cycle ride in Mumbai over the weekend. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's Shared Interests In a Beautiful Post As Their Film Dil Bechara Begins Streaming.

The actress last month was spotted outside for the first time since lockdown as she visited director Anand L Rai's office. This is also Sara's second bicycle ride, a few days ago we also spotted her taking a round on the cycle accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In new pictures, Sara was seen sporting a casual tee and loose pants. She was seen sporting the mask which is currently the most important accessory amid the coronavirus crisis. Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Release: One Last Glimpse Of Our Shooting Star! (View Post).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan Takes a Ride in the City:

Sara Ali Khan goes Cycling

Here's Another Picture of Sara Ali Khan Enjoying a Bicycle Ride:

Sara Ali Khan goes Cycling

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress also has another project with Anand L Rai which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film has been titled Atrangi Re. With coronavirus causing shooting delays, there's no clarity over the release of these projects of the star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).