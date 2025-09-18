Aryan Khan’s first series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood (its uncensored title is revealed only in the finale, though with one fewer asterisk), is finally streaming on Netflix. Created, co-written, and directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, the series dives into the glitzy and cutthroat politics of the Hindi film industry. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Did Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Take Bold Swipe at Star-Kid’s 2021 Drug Case and Sameer Wankhede? Find Out!

At its heart is Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an outsider navigating the chaos of Bollywood while trying to secure the perfect second film after his debut, Revolver, becomes a blockbuster.

A Packed Ensemble with Familiar Faces

Bobby Deol shines as Ajay Talvar, a reigning superstar determined to launch his daughter Karishma (Saher Bambba) through Dharma Productions. Raghav Juyal brings comic energy as Aasmaan’s steadfast best friend, while Anya Singh plays his loyal manager Sanya. Mona Singh and Vijaykant Kohli portray Aasmaan’s parents, Neeta and Rajat, while Manoj Pahwa plays Avtaar, the unlucky uncle who finally catches a break thanks to his nephew’s stardom.

Manish Chaudhari delivers as the cunning producer Freddy Sodawallah, who launched Aasmaan, while Rajat Bedi plays Jairaj Saxena, a washed-up actor whose career Freddy once ruined. The show also features a parade of real-life celebrity cameos, a trick Aryan’s father famously used in Om Shanti Om (2007).

Celebrity Cameos Ranked – From Fun Easter Eggs to Scene-Stealers

This feature ranks all the major celebrity appearances in The Ba***ds of Bollywood from least impactful to the most memorable. Spoiler warning!

Orry

Orry in The Bads of Bollywood

The influencer pops up at both the Revolver success party and the Filmfirst Awards sequence.

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi in The Bads of Bollywood

The scene-stealer from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3 also makes a blink-and-miss appearance at the Filmfirst Awards.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan in The Bads of Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, appear during the Revolver success party and the Filmfirst awards scenes. During the awards ceremony, we get to see a more animated side of Ibrahim as he messes around with the paparazzi.

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh

The 'fab quartet' from the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, appear during the Filmfirst sequence, fully living up to their bitchy on-screen personalities. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Ananya Panday's Mother Bhavana Panday Says ‘Excited for Your Big Day’ Ahead of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut’s OTT Release.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani in The Bads of Bollywood

Disha Patani graces the screen during both the Revolver success party and the Filmfirst awards. The awards sequence, in particular, makes a point of showing the audience exactly what the paparazzi love about her.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor in The Bads of Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor appears during the Revolver success party and the Filmfirst awards sequence. In a memorable moment at the awards, her mum, Maheep, tells her to smile more and "not be like Aryan Khan". She is later seen sitting next to Siddhant Chaturvedi, sharing an awkward moment when he loses the Best Actor award to Aasmaan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi in The Bads of Bollywood

Appearing both in the Revolver success party and the Filmfirst awards scenes, the Dhadak 2 star is seen being nominated as Best Actor alongside Aasmaan Singh for his performance in City Boy. His overconfidence and reaction to loss mirror a similar scene of Abhishek Bachchan's cameo in Om Shanti Om.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor in The Bads of Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor attends the Filmfirst awards ceremony as a Best Actor nominee for his role as a village boy in Chokra. He is seen bantering with Rajkummar Rao, also nominated in the same category for playing a village boy in Sarpanch. The two are later shown consoling each other after losing the award to Aasmaan.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao in The Bads of Bollywood

Apart from the Filmfirst sequence, Rajkummar Rao also appears during the Revolver success party. He and Arjun are later seen dissing Aasmaan to the media following his public spat with Ajay Talvar.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan in The Bads of Bollywood

Salman brings his trademark swag to Karishma’s birthday party, grumbling about being stuck at a “bullsh*t” party. A cheeky meta joke about why he’s still single and child-free adds extra zing.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in The Bads of Bollywood

A bearded Ranbir Kapoor appears in the final episode when Karan Johar, impressed by Sanya's managerial skills, asks her to become Ranbir's manager. While delighted to meet him, Sanya shocks Karan by rejecting the offer, proving her loyalty to Aasmaan - a move Ranbir himself labels 'loyalty'.

SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan

SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan in The Bads of Bollywood

Aasmaan and Sanya spot Baahubali and RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan having a serious discussion, which Aasmaan assumes is an insightful creative collaboration. In reality, they are debating a crucial topic: which is better, idli-sambhar or vada pav? Rajamouli reveals himself to be a vada pav man, much to Aamir's dismay, who repeatedly asks others for their preference. Sadly for him, everyone prefers vada pav.

Badshah

Badshah in The Bads of Bollywood

The rapper comes to meet Aasmaan Singh just as they are listening to (and disliking) Avtaar's new song. While Badshah is friendly with Aasmaan and Sanya (pointedly ignoring Parvaiz), his dig at the track doesn't go down well with Avtaar. Badshah also appears during an imagined sequence for Avtaar's song, where Avtaar knocks him out in a boxing ring.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in The Bads of Bollywood

Ranveer Singh plays one of the celebrity attendees at the Revolver success party. He arrives on crutches, and his injury means he can no longer play the main lead in Karan Johar's next film, which later paves the way for Aasmaan Singh to be cast. He is seen getting a call from SS Rajamouli and is annoyed when Parvaiz accidentally records the conversation. Ranveer is quite funny in the scene, particularly his interaction with Raghav Juyal, which ends with them exchanging watches. The scene also seems to give a nod to SRK accepting Ranveer taking on the Don mantle, as "Aaj Ki Raat" from the first Don plays in the background.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi in The Bads of Bollywood

Parvaiz is a huge Emraan Hashmi fan, so we weren't surprised when the 'OG Smoochmaster' himself appeared in the series. This leads to a hilarious scene where an emotional Parvaiz begins to belt out "Kaho Na Kaho" from Murder in front of his idol. We can only wonder what Karan Johar said on the phone to convince even Emraan Hashmi to become an intimacy coach for Aasmaan and Karishma's romantic film.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in The Bads of Bollywood

Aryan Khan's superstar dad appears during the Filmfirst episode, in a moment teased in the trailer. He expresses his desire to meet Avtaar, being a fan of his music. However, Avtaar, mistakenly thinking it is 'Badshah' the rapper who wants to see him, dismissively insults the offer, leaving the other 'Badshah' of Bollywood annoyed. Later, a clean-shaven SRK hosts the awards and presents the Best Actor award to Aasmaan, who borrows a famous Om Shanti Om dialogue for his speech. The cameo is packed with SRK's signature witticisms and self-deprecating humour.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi in The Bads of Bollywood

Arshad Warsi is the only actor here who doesn't play himself, instead appearing as a fictional character: Gafoor Bhai, an underworld don. Aasmaan unwittingly falls into his favour while trying to escape a contract mess. Gafoor Bhai wants to make Aasmaan the star of a film based on his own life, scripted by his burqa-clad daughter. From shooting the singer heralding his arrival to his witty snarks, Arshad Warsi is a total hoot, and we certainly want to see a spin-off based on this character.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar in The Bads of Bollywood

Karan Johar's appearance is less a cameo and more a significant supporting role, as he appears in nearly every episode. Playing a snarkier, haughtier version of himself (or is he?), the filmmaker steals every scene he's in, armed with colourful language, bold threats, and a devil-may-care attitude loaded with acerbic comebacks. He is also integral to the plot, as it is his film that brings Aasmaan and Karishma together and, in doing so, incurs Ajay's wrath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).