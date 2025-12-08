Mumbai, December 8: Sara Ali Khan wished the happiest birthday to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, whom she referred to as the 'Chanda & Suraj of the family'. Sharing a few sneak peeks from the birthday celebration on social media, Sara wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family (Two hearts, love hands, and Full Moon Face emojis) Love you beyond words Badi Amma (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Going by Sara's latest social media post, Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration was attended by Sara, Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. Along with a warm birthday celebration with cake and loved ones, one could also see a Christmas tree in the backdrop. Sharmila Tagore Birthday: Saba Pataudi Honors Legendary Actress’ Legacy With Family Memories (See Post). Sharmila Tagore Birthday: Saba Pataudi Honors Legendary Actress’ Legacy With Family Memories (See Post).

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, on social media. Bebo claimed that she always strives to follow in her “amma" Sharmila Tagore's footsteps. Kareena took to her Instagram and uploaded some family photos with the veteran actress with the caption, “Happy birthday dearest Mother in law.”

The primary photo in the post had Saif smiling for the camera with mother Sharmila Tagore, who is holding little Jeh in her arms. This was followed by a still of Kareena strolling with Sharmila. The text on the image read, “Always trying to follow in your footsteps.” In the last capture, Sharmila Tagore was seen playing with her grandson Jeh in a park. Sharmila Tagore Birthday Special: When the Legendary Actress Broke Stereotypes by Sporting Bikini in Film and on Magazine Cover!.

Sara's aunt, and Sharmila Tagore's daughter, Saba Pataudi, paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother on her birthday. Saba's post included a string of family photos of her with Saif, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, and other members of the Pataudi family.

“Happy Birthday Ma! Diva to many, Mother to us. Moments and Memories, Treasured so much! A journey of a lifetime, Growing up with you, Learning the ropes, And surviving each other too! With love and blessings, Wishing you the best of health, Happiest Birthday Ammu! Love you Always and forever. Ayu baba ...Happyyyy Birthday to u too!," her birthday wish read.

