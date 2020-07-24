As Dil Bechara begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, Sara Ali Khan who debuted in Bollywood along with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, took to Instagram to share a post on paying tribute to the actor. Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of Sushant along with her father Saif Ali Khan who also stars in a cameo in the film. Sharing a heartfelt post on Sushant, Sara wrote about what made him special and the commonalities he shared with Saif Ali Khan. The actress had earlier shared a post on the film's streaming details as she wrote about witnessing Sushant's magic one last time. Dil Bechara: Rhea Chakraborty Pens an Emotional Note Ahead of Late Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film's Premiere.

In her recent post, Sara shared an amazing picture of Sushant along with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common." Sara's beautiful post spoke about how passionate Sushant was about things apart from acting and his well-known love for stars and constellations. Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan Start Countdown for Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Release as #DilBecharaDay Trends on Twitter.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Post Here:

Sushant's death has certainly come as a huge shock to Sara who had been close to the late actor. Saif Ali Khan in an interview with HT had revealed that she was 'extremely upset' after hearing the news and was deeply shocked. With Sushant's last film now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, tributes have been pouring in for the late actor.

