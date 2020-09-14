Rhea Chakraborty is in Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug probe. Earlier, news reports claimed that Rhe has named 25 individuals from the film industry in the probe. Three of these names were Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta. But, NCB denied that anyone from the film industry is under the radar. Now, the body has released a new statement confirming that names of Sara and Rakul did come up in the probe. But the bureau added that no summons have been issued to the actresses. SSR Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta During Her Interrogation With NCB In Drug Case.

"The names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the investigation. No summons issued to these people as of now," said NCB, as per a report by ANI. This is a can of worms that might just shake the industry up. Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Says Not in a Hurry to File Bail Application in High Court.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

The names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the investigation. No summons issued to these people as of now: Narcotics Control Bureau on the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death pic.twitter.com/wCznBZ5WbJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. Eventually, a CBI probe was launched after pressure from the public and the late actor's family. On the sidelines, a drug angle was exposed bringing the NCB into the picture. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend, was accused of abetment and embezzlement by the late actor's family. This won't be the first time when Sara Ali Khan's name has surfaced in the probe. The actress allegedly took a trip to Thailand with Rhea and Sushant. Some reports also claim that Sushant and Sara were dating.

