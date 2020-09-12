Be it family, industry friends or fans, all are eagerly waiting to know the truth behind the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14 and since then there are numerous theories going around this death case. Rhea Chakraborty was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the drug abuse angle in SSR’s death case. As per latest reports, Rhea has confessed some of the popular names in the industry who have also reportedly consumed narcotics substance and those names are actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta. #ReleaseRhea: Anusha Dandekar, Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Saqib Saleem Demand Justice for the Actress.

As per a report in Times Now, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have come under the radar of NCB ever since Rhea Chakraborty confessed their names. The report also mentioned that Sara, Rakul and Simone will be summoned by the NCB in the drug angle case. There are many other A-listers of the film industry who have also been said to have consumed narcotics substance. Ever since these names are out, Twitterati have started trending using the hashtag #RheaNamesBTownStars. Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik Likely to Move Bombay HC After Their Bail Plea Gets Rejected by Mumbai Special Court.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB in the drug case angle in SSR’s death probe. The actress’ bail plea was rejected by the special court; she’ll be in judicial custody until September 22. The case was filed by NCB under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The actress who was arrested on September 8 is currently put up at Mumbai’s Byculla Jail.

