Saroj Khan, 71, breathed her last on the morning of July 3 and her sudden demise has shattered the entire Bollywood fraternity. She was admitted to Bandra's Guru Nanak hospital where she suffered a cardiac arrest while in the ICU. Many B-town folks have reacted to her untimely demise and netizens are in shock after hearing the news of her tragic demise. Twitter is currently flooded with condolences to her family members and tributes to Bollywood's ace choreographer. Saroj Khan Dies At 71: When The Choreographer Played Irrfan Khan's Mother in Naseeruddin Shah's Directorial Debut.

Saroj Khan's last work as a choreographer was in Karan Johar's period drama, Kalank where she reunited with her favourite actress and dancer, Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan's son, Raju Khan is also an accomplished choreographer in Bollywood. While doctors had assured that her condition was stabilising and we also read reports of how they were planning to discharge her from the hospital very soon, the sudden news of her demise has shattered one and all. Saroj Khan Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Legendary Choreographer - Read Tweets.

Check out how netizens are reacting to the news of her demise...

Remembering Someone Who Made Dance Look So Easy

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. rest in peace 🙏🏻#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/yYEg3fHBWS — Nikhil agrawal (@Nikhilagrawals) July 3, 2020

Another Legend Gone Too Soon!

Reactions are Coming in From All Over

Deeply shaken to hear the passing of legendary choreographer #SarojKhan mam. #RIPSarojKhan 🙏🙏 1948 - 2020 We have lost one more legend this year. This year is becoming worse day by day. 😔😔😔😔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/klVuZxl5D6 — Ishan (@Ishan57668294) July 3, 2020

The Best Indian Choreographer

The best indian choreographer #SarojKhan Ma'am is no more with us.... This is really heartbreaking news for me.... Cause I learnt so many dance steps by seeing your videos on yt... #rip mam, I will never forget you !! pic.twitter.com/Ft8961emkD — Riya Rawat (@Riyarawat03) July 3, 2020

She Institutionalised Choreography in India

#RIPSarojKhan Saddened to hear of the demise of Ace Choreographer #SarojKhan . The Mother of Dance/Choreography, she Institutionalised Choreography in India A legend indeed ! My heartfelt condolences 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SBwVz8N2u8 — Rashami fan Boy (@Rashamidesa11) July 3, 2020

We'll Treasure Her Memories

This pic of #SarojKhan 💔😓😭 Really heartbreaking 💔 Rip 💔 pic.twitter.com/Iz1gqnQGJz — Khushal Badhe (@khushalbadhe11) July 3, 2020

The Best Choreographer Bollywood Ever Had

RIP the ever best choreographer of bollywood...master ji Saroj Khan..@MadhuriDixit #SarojKhan #sarojkhan#RIPsarojkhan — How is the JOSH high sir (@AK_0050) July 3, 2020

The Mother of Choreography

The Mother of Choreography in India & winner of 3 National Award SAROJ KHAN JI is no more.She rules over 40yrs in bollywood and choreographed more than 2000 songs.She was the reason behind the success of Superstars like late SRIDEVI ji & Madhuri Dixit ji RIP💐💐#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/Ara0FnzNLu — P U S H P I T A (@ThePushpitaDas) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan was admitted to a Bandra hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. As per reports in ANI, her last rites will be performed at Malvani in Malad with only a handful of family members in attendance. We at LatestLY pray for her soul to rest in peace.

