Mumbai, July 12: Bollywood star and new mother Deepika Padukone said that for her self-care is about embracing the small, everyday rituals that bring joy. Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie. In the image, the actress has a facemask on and is seen giving a slight smile as she posed for the picture. For the caption, she wrote: “Self-care for me is about embracing the small, everyday rituals that bring joy. As we celebrate self-care month, consider taking a moment for yourself?.”

In other news, the actress has joined Allu Arjun and Atlee's magnum opus tentatively titled “AA22XA6.” It was last month, taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures, the production house had mentioned: "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6" ‘I Never Give My Actors a Chance To Complain’: Anurag Basu Supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand Amid ‘Spirit’ Row.

The production house shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika and narrating the script to her. The clip also gives a glimpse of Deepika’s motion capture portions in the film. The visuals give the impression that Deepika plays a queen, who rides a horse and wields a sword in the film. The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script. Deepika is also keeping busy with mommy duties to her newborn daughter Dua. The actress and her husband Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first bundle of joy in September 2024. ‘Deepika Padukone Ke Saath Aisa…’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Recalls Her Parents’ Reaction to ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (Watch Video).

The actress started dating Ranveer Singh in 2012 while shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They got married in 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. Deepika was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).