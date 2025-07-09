Director Anurag Basu, known for films like Gangster, Barfi, and Ludo, is grabbing headlines with his latest release Metro... In Dino. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 romance drama Life in a... Metro. The movie, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sensharma, is receiving widespread praise from audiences. Amid this, Anurag Basu came out in support of Deepika Padukone over the controversy surrounding her alleged request for an 8-hour work shift. The debate around long working hours for actors began after reports claimed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped Deepika from his upcoming film Spirit due to unprofessional demands. ‘Metro in Dino’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi Try Hard to Lift Anurag Basu’s Disjointed Urban Mosaic of Modern Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Anurag Basu Backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

In a recent chat with Firstpost, Anurag Basu supported Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift. He said, "I also don't like long-hour shifts at work. My actors never complain about long hours or stress at work. So, I absolutely agree with what Deepika Padukone had to say. Its a film. I never give my actors a chance to complain about this."

Anurag Basu With Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Anurag Basu on His Style of Filmmaking

Basu added that he always prioritises actors' happiness and wants them to have a strong understanding of their characters. He said, "I want my actors to be happy on the set and know their characters well. I don't give too much information to them before the shoot begins. Let them discover their roles, and this is the method I have been following for ages." Several other celebrities from the film industry, including Chitangda Singh, Neha Dhupia, Kajol, and Vikrant Massey, came out in support of Deepika Padukone.

Recently, actor Ram Kapoor also shared his thoughts about the long working hours in the film industry and said that he will never complain about it. Sharing his experience working on Mistry, he revealed that there were times when he and his director, Rishab Seth, did not sleep for three days straight. However, he added that he will never complain about it, as sometimes an actor has to work extra hours. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row: Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence, Talks About ‘Complicated Situations’ and Listening to ‘Inner Voice’ Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy (Watch Viral Video).

On the work front, Anurag Basu's next is an untitled film with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The romantic musical is set for a Diwali 2025 release. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, will play one of the leading ladies in Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22xA6.

