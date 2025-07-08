Content creator and actress Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, found herself at the centre of a major controversy after she appeared as a panellist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. An episode of the popular talent show sparked a social media uproar after Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial joke about parents, which left many disappointed. Following this, there was a massive backlash against all the panellists of the show, including Apoorva Mukhija. Not just that, multiple FIRs were also lodged against her. In a recent appearance on Farah Khan's vlog, Apoorva Mukhija opened up about the controversy. ‘I Have Learnt My Lesson, I’m Very Sorry’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Breaks Silence on ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy for the FIRST Time in YouTube Live (Watch Video).

Apoorva Mukhija on Her Parents’ Reaction to ‘IGL’ Controversy

Recently, Apoorva Mukhija joined Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for a fun episode on her YouTube channel. The vlog, posted on Farah's YouTube channel on July 7, saw her house help and fan favourite Dilip welcome Apoorva to their home, followed by some light-hearted conversation.

The focus later shifted to Apoorva's personal life, leading to a discussion about the India’s Got Latent controversy. She revealed that while her parents were deeply stressed about the situation, they never brought it up with her directly.

Apoorva Mukhija’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

She shared, "Mujhekehte the, 'Koi baat nahi, aisa hota rehta hai. Hum dekhte the ki Deepika Padukone ke saath aisa ho rahah hai. Ab tu bhi toh..."(They said, 'it's okay, things like this happen. We have seen something similar happen with Deepika Padukone too, Now it's happening with you). When Farah asked Apoorva about her initial reaction upon hearing about the IGL controversy, the actress responded, "Mujhe to laga mazak ho raha hai, Aisa ho hi nahi sakta. Ek din toh mai hass rahi thi ki yeh sab log pagal ho gaye hain. Aisa ho nahi sakta. Jhoot bol rahe hai. Phir uske baad mai bohot royi." Apoorva Mukhija, Aka the Rebel Kid’s Video Abusing Foreigners Goes Viral, Sparks Backlash Over Offensive Behaviour and Online Ethics!.

Watch Farah Khan’s Latest Video With Apoorva Mukhija

Translations - "I felt that something funny was going on. It was not at all possible. I felt that these people had gone mad. They were all lying. But then I started crying." Apoorva Mukhija, who made her Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyaan, was last seen in Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors.

