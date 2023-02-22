Actress Mrunal Thakur recalled shooting for the dance number, Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe from the movie Selfiee featuring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She said that it was challenging to learn the dance steps as they were not like typical Bollywood or any other Indian style and moreover she has to do the rehearsals by taking out time from her other project. Selfiee: Mrunal Thakur Had A Blast Shooting With Akshay Kumar For Kudiyee Ni Teri Song!.

Mrunal said: "It was wonderful to learn a different dance form. It has a vibe to itself as the lyrics of the song go too. It was very different from Bollywood and any kind of Indian style, so I am excited to do something very different which has action in it too. This pushed me to go out of my comfort zone and, as an actor, I should never restrict myself. More than proving to people that I can do something new, it was a challenge for myself. I wanted to own myself and own my body and own my dancing skill and be as smooth as the song is," she added while sharing how she tried to match-up her dance moves with the music and lyrics of the song.

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days, got the lead role in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. Later, she signed the most popular show Kumkum Bhagya and also appeared as a contestant on Box Cricket League 1 and Nach Baliye 7. She was also seen in a titular role in the international film Love Sonia. In 2022, she became part of Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam. Selfiee Song Kudiyee Ni Teri: Akshay Kumar’s Rugged Charm and Mrunal Thakur’s Sensuous Avatar Are Too Hot To Handle in This New Track (Watch Video).