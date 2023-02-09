The song “Kudiyee Ni Teri” will make one vibe with their tribe! This hot new track from the upcoming film Selfiee showcases Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling chemistry. Akshay’s rugged charm and Mrunal’s sensuous avatar are just too hot to handle. They not show flaunt their grooves but even ooze glamour in this song crooned by The PropheC and Zahrah S Khan. Selfiee: Mrunal Thakur Had A Blast Shooting With Akshay Kumar For Kudiyee Ni Teri Song!

Watch The Song Kudiyee Ni Teri Below:

