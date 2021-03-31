Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. His charisma and charm set him apart from the herd and that's one of the reasons why fans his stardom never sees a dim. Having said that, he was last seen on the silver screen in Zero (2018) opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and since then fans are waiting with bated breath for the day when King Khan will announce his next. On Wednesday (March 31), the actor conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter and boy fans went bonkers. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan Has a Kashmiri Doppelganger? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Photo of The Young 'SRK Lookalike'.

From spilling beans about his next project, saying great words for Salman Khan, picking Aamir Khan's favourite movies to even giving some witty answers to the many questions, SRK was at his best. And why not? It's been a while since he has not connected with fans and this was just his time with his people. Check out some of the best moments from the #AskSRK session below.

Message for Salman Khan:

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh's Fav Aamir Khan Movies:

Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots https://t.co/5DrnHkDFBM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Hahaha:

Ab toh main beard kaat hi nahi sakta!!! Tera tattoo kharaab ho jayega! https://t.co/yXsn4H48dE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

The Best One:

Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai..... https://t.co/1i2bYnWGPc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Inshallah:

Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!! https://t.co/RqXaTZTjfp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Hint For His Next:

Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please. https://t.co/5g4OuWousd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Aww:

Hope the virus is contained and we are all back to normalcy. I miss you all on my birthday https://t.co/hz3NhRTC8R — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Must say, Shah Rukh Khan, is best when it comes to quick wit as just look at his answers, they are fun, hilarious and will surely crack you up. Workwise, SRK's next is supposed to be Pathan, for which he has reportedly charged Rs 100 crore. The YRF movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Stay tuned!

