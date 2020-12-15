Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan Has a Kashmiri Doppelganger? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Photo of The Young 'SRK Lookalike'

With everything rapidly going viral on social media, we often forget to check if a piece of information is true or not. We have seen incidents where Bollywood celebrities have been dragged into conversations about topics that are not even true. Something very similar has happened today as a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger is going viral on social media. Several media platforms and well as netizens have claimed that the person in question is an exact lookalike of the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger From Jordan Is Driving Fans Crazy and The Resemblance Is Uncanny!

The boy is said to be a Kashmiri boy who has the exact same features like SRK. People have been sharing his photo with captions stating, “Kashmiri boy is making rounds on Social media who looks Like Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan”. The boy in the photo looks like a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan and people were quite excited to know that the superstar has yet another doppelganger.

Check Out The Tweet here:

Kashmiri boy is taking rounds on Social media who looks Like as Bollywood Badashah @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/XcYZqTi8JX — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) December 13, 2020

While the boy in the picture looked quite similar to Khan, we found something very off about it. We at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out the authenticity of the photo which happens to be quite opposite then what claimed. Netizens Call for a Ban on Shah Rukh Khan's Non-Existent Film Tipu Sultan! Fact-Check Behind the Viral Poster.

Here's The Fact Check:

Since none of the users or websites making the claim could provide details about any Kashmiri boy who looks like Shah Rukh Khan, we figured out that this is an edited picture of the Pathan actor. Someone has used the popular editing app called FaceApp that gives a similar result as the viral image. So it is indeed a false claim as the person who made the image used the teenage filter available on the app to create this photo.

Here's The Original Photo:

This is heights of spreading fake news. This was on FB. This guy copies it and puts it here and even claims it to be True. What all people do to get likes and shares. This is the age of face app but still people believe this crap. pic.twitter.com/maVzOhaeYh — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) December 14, 2020

This is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. While this claim might not be true, we have seen in all these years that SRK does have a few dopplegangers. He has a Jordanian doppelganger as well as Ssumier S Pasricha, a content creator from India also resembles the actor a lot.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has quietly started working on his next project. He will be seen in Yash raj Film's Pathan next. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone opposite the megastar. He is said to have signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee. It is speculated that after completing Pathan, the ctor will move on either of these projects. He is said to also have a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Fact check

Claim : A viral photo making rounds on social media claims that Shah Khan has a Kashmiri doppelganger. Conclusion : The picture is an edited picture of Shah Rukh Khan created through FaceApp, a mobile application for popularly photo editing. Full of Trash Clean

