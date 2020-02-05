Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Karan Johar Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and Boy We Are Impressed With Those Moves (Watch Video)

SRK, Gauri, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last night, the internet was flooded with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception pictures and videos. The grandeur affair turned out to be quite a hit one as many Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and more made their presence felt at the event. These celebs not only graced the reception but also were seen shaking their botty on Bollywood songs. From Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan grooving on Bole Chudiyan to Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar dancing on Kajra Re, the visuals from the same are super entertaining. Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Grace The Function (View Pics and Videos).

But among the many, the most loved dance was of SRK, Gauri and Karan's. Elaborating on the trio's dancing video, we see Gauri turning into Aishwarya Rai, Karan as SRK and Shah Rukh playing the role of Big B (the moustache says it all) and putting on their dance shoes. While we all know that Karan is a fabulous dancer, the surprise element here was Gauri, whose moves on Kajra Re just made us go wow. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor Dancing on Bole Chudiyan Is The Coolest Video From Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception!

Check Out The Video Below:

Meanwhile, Armaan and Anissa's wedding reception looked quite LIT. All the stars were seen putting their best fashion foot forward and some even made us take style notes. The theme of the bash looked OTT glitter, as not a single celeb was subtly dressed. Coming back to SRK-Gauri and Karan's moves on the item number from Bunty And Bubli, we are impressed. Stay tuned to LastestLY for all the news from the showbiz.