The month of love is upon us. We are eagerly entering Valentine’s Week and preparing for the day that allows romantics to go all out and celebrate love. People are already excited to prepare and celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023 on February 14. And well, you cannot talk about love in India without talking about Shah Rukh Khan. The king of romance, who recently reclaimed the box office with Pathaan and proved that he truly could be the master of all, has some of the best romantic movies and, thereby, the most melt-worthy romantic songs. Shah Rukh Khan has defined love for an entire generation, and as we all celebrate his success and also the month of love, here are the top 5 Shah Rukh Khan Romantic Songs that will surely add a touch of Mohabbatein to your Valentine’s Day celebration and make you exclaim Dil Toh Pagal Hai! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Song During #AskSRK Session and It's 'Stand By Me', Listen to the Full Song That has a Ra.One Connection!

Suraj Hua Maddham

If Shah Rukh is the king of romance, Kajol is his rightful on-screen queen. The duo have given us some of the most memorable examples of romance. While we all know the impact that Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had, the best SRK-Kajol romance number has to be this stellar pick from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. From the soul-stirring tune to the picturesque video and the swoons of SRK and Kajol, everything about Suraj Hua Maddham screams romance! Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Electrifying Chemistry in This First Single (Watch Video).

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gau

The second on our list is a song that we all wish to sing to our loved one. From dream date scenarios to all the unsaid love we hold, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gau can verbalise it all, and that too with the most enticing melody!

Tere Naina

You may think we are just simping on SRK and Kajol in this list, but ask any Hindi-music loving romantic about Tere Naina, and you will know the aptness of this number on this list. While the musical genius of this song makes it a perfect pick, the lyrics actually have us on our knees.

Main Yahaan Hoon

Veer Zaara is often touted as the last of the beautiful soulful romance that Bollywood delivered. And while you may have a thousand different suggestions and arguments on this, there is no argument against Main Yahaan Hoon being one of the most dream romance songs that stirs everyone’s hearts!

Dholna

Our last pick (or is it?) is a classic from a movie that is all about romance. After all, Dil Toh Pagal Hai literally urged viewers to Come Fall In Love. Dholna from Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a quirky number that will have you and your partner tapping your feet and daydreaming about all things romance!

Special Mention - Pyaar Kar

Well, we cannot talk about Valentine’s Day and Bollywood without mentioning the song that made Valentine’s Party the “IT Thing” in India. Pyaar Kar is an order, a request, a dream and a dance number all at once. And well, it surely will urge you to Pyaar Kar!

We hope these songs added a special touch to your Valentine’s Day plans! Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

