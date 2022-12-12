“Besharam Rang” is the first song from Pathaan and it has set internet on fire, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s electrifying chemistry. Fans too can’t get over the pair’s smokin’ hot avatars and their fiery chemistry. Some of the Twitter users even commented saying ‘The Sexual Tension’. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone Flaunt Their Hot Bods and Their Sizzling Chemistry in This Trippy Number (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Besharam Rang Below:

LIT

TRUE

'Robbed By Lovers'

Well Noticed

He is a Pathaan @iamsrk 🤌🏼 Salam is always included in the Romancing and Flirtation ❤️‍🔥#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/4ZxWVMTgJ3 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 12, 2022

Hotness Overloaded

So, the song Starts - sexy Becomes - sexyyyyy Ends with - sexyyyyyyyyyy#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/rJEbOcvxUp — Chickpea mereya (@VivekSrkian33) December 12, 2022

Sizzling Hot

