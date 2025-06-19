Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, the latest film produced by Aamir Khan. The heartwarming interaction was captured in a special video released by Aamir’s production house ahead of the film’s release on June 20. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Surprise Visit on Set of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’- Watch Video

In the video, Aamir and the team are seen having a regular shoot day when Shah Rukh Khan walks in, much to everyone’s delight. SRK revealed that Aamir had been asking him for days to visit the set and meet the cast. “He told me at least 10 times — ‘Please come, Shah. Meet the actors, they are doing such a great job!’” Shah Rukh said with a smile. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Director RS Prasanna Auditioned Over 2,500 Actors for Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film.

Shah Rukh Khan Meets ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast Members:

The film Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 debutant actors- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshka — all of whom are specially-abled. Shah Rukh spent quality time with the cast, chatting, sharing laughs, and recreating his iconic arm-stretching pose with them. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s Upcoming Film Gets Green Light From CBFC, RS Prasanna Directorial To Release As Scheduled on THIS Date.

Some of the actors excitedly shared their favourite Shah Rukh Khan films, one picked Darr, while another chose Chak De! India. The superstar responded with warm smiles and encouraging words.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

About Film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also on board as producers. The film also marks a touching milestone — the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s 90-year-old mother, Zeenat Hussain.

