This year, Eid is not going to be the same for any one of us. Not even for the superstars of Bollywood. Before, every year at Eid, there was a sea of fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai. This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, this sight is far from reality. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming wish for his fans on Eid, nevertheless. He posted a picture of a silhouette of his youngest son AbRam Khan who is praying. Salman Khan’s Eid Mubarak Wish for Fans in the Times of COVID-19 Is Unmissable.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug." Yes, the pandemic has brought us to the point of self-hugs. Eid-al-Adha 2020: Delhi Police Suspend 36 Personnel for Dereliction of Duty on Bakrid.

Earlier, Salman Khan had also highlighted the virus outbreak with his Eid wish. He wrote Eid Mubarak next to a picture where he has covered his face with a cloth mask, reminding us to always wear a mask.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

Check Out Salman Khan's Eid Wish Here:

While Shah Rukh did not have any releases this year, Salman's luck was not the same. His film Radhe was delayed from its May 2020 release. The actor is yet to finish the shoot.

