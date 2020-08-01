Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. nSince the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fans to follow COVID-19 norms. Bigg Boss 14: Mishal Raheja Reveals He Was Offered Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show, Says ‘I Don’t Think I Am Cut Out For It’

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in the field with his face covered with a checkered scarf.nIn the picture, he is also seen standing under the dark sky and heavy clouds, signifying the difficult times that the country is going through.

Check Out Salman Khan’s Eid Mubarak Wish for Fans

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

Keeping the caption simple, Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak!"nSeveral other Bollywood celebrities took to social media today to extend Eid wishes to their fans.