Actor Shahid Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday that is nothing short of a treat for fans! In the image, the actor takes a dip in the pool as the sun sets in the background. Shahid looks every inch a scorcher in the frame that plays with light and shadow, running his hand through wet hair. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s Classic Cover Drive Shot in This Throwback Video Is Super Impressive (Watch Video).

He wears a cool pair of sunglasses, flaunting biceps and a designer beard. While he didn't caption the picture, his followers had a lot to say about his pool panache. The picture garnered five lakh likes within three hours of uploading. Jersey To Release In Diwali 2021! Shahid Kapoor’s Film To Hit The Theatres On November 5.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

The actor will soon be seen in Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning film of the same name.

