Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest talents that Bollywood is blessed with. It took a lot of time and effort for him to change his image from chocolate boy to an angry young man. The Bollywood actor who turns 40 on February 25, has done a variety of roles in his acting career. Be it romantic, action, comedy, crime or family drama, Shahid has pulled off his roles in every film with sheer perfection. There have been times he even underwent body transformation and experimented with his looks for films. Shahid Kapoor in Friday Flashback: 5 Throwback Indipop Songs That Feature a Young Kabir Singh Star in His Pre-Bollywood Glory.

With films such as Kaminey, Haider, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, among others, Shahid Kapoor has proved his mettle as a performer. Not just his acting has been lauded by critics and fans, but some of his power-packed dialogues from his movies have also garnered audiences’ attention. Shahid had once stated, “It’s been a long journey and I have made a lot of effort. Today, I feel very fortunate that people also think of me as an actor who plays a variety of characters.” On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, let’s take a look at his dialogues from his popular films. Jersey To Release In Diwali 2021! Shahid Kapoor’s Film To Hit The Theatres On November 5.

“Zindagi Mein Hamari Vaat Isse Nahi Lagti Ki Hum Kaunsa Raasta Chunte Hai… Vaat Lagti Hai Isse Ki Hum Kaunsa Raasta Chhodte Hai” – Kaminey

“Waqt Bura Ho Ya Achcha, Ek Na Ek Din Badalta Zaroor Hai” – Badmaash Company

“Dil Ki Agar Sunu Toh Hai, Dimaag Ki Toh, Hai Nahi… Jaan Loon Ki Jaan Doon, Mai Rahoon Ki Mai Nahi” – Haider

“I’m Not A Rebel Without A Cause” – Kabir Singh

“Keh Dijiye Apne Sultan Se Ki Unki Talvaar Se Zyada Loha Hum Suryavanshi Mewariyo Ke Seene Mein Hai” – Padmaavat

“Silent Ho Ja… Varna Main Violent Ho Jaunga” – R... Rajkumar

These are some of the popular dialogues of Shahid Kapoor. We wish the actor a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future.

