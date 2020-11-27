Before Shahid Kapoor came in the business of movies playing a chocolate boy in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, he was a chocolate boy in some very popular music videos in the '90s. On occasions, he even romanced a couple of his future co-stars in these videos. The son of acting legend Pankaj Kapur and actress Neelima Azim, Shahid Kapoor was a popular model in that era, also appearing in television ads, the most famous the Pepsi ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s Classic Cover Drive Shot in This Throwback Video Is Super Impressive (Watch Video).

He was also part of Shiamak Dhavar's dance troupe, which explains his uncredited appearances as a background dancer in songs from Taal and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. But in this special Friday Flashback feature, let's look at the five music videos that he has been a part of before he became a Bollywood superstar and impressed us with performances in Kaminey, Haider and Kabir Singh. Starting with the most obvious one...

Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra

But of course, this has to take the top spot, for not just being Shahid's most popular music video, but also his first. The song by the band Aryans become the track most associated with the actor even after he began his Bollywood innings. In the video, a very lanky Shahid was seen chasing the girl of his dreams, now girls are chasing him. That's what's a successful movie career does to you.

Watch video here:

Mera Dil Bole Piya Piya

This faster pub track features a still lanky Shahid going through some romantic troubles at a discotheque. Sung by Poornima, the picturisation of the track is very '90s! Mira Rajput Did Not Fast for Shahid Kapoor and the Reason Is Hilarious.

Watch video here:

Doli Doli

Yup, even Shahid Kapoor was once in a Falguni Pathak song! One of the Dandiya Queen's underrated indie tracks is kinda role reversal for Shahid from the previous video. Here it is the girl, who sees a coming of age experience in the video, crushing on the dimply-smiling Shahid.

Watch video here:

Kehna Toh Hai

Kumar Sanu's romantic ballad features Shahid along with the "Piya Basanti" girl Nauheed Cyrusi. Shahid is once again this deeply-in-love guy trying to express his love for a very bubbly girl.

Watch video here:

Jaan Likhu Janam Likhu

Future co-stars of films like Dil Maange More, Paathshala and Fool N Final, Shahid and Ayesha Takia was part of this romantic indi-pop song.

Watch video here:

But if you think this is the first time Shahid and Ayesha have worked with each other, you are wrong. They had first appeared as child stars in a Complan ad, playing siblings no less!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).