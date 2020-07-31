Vidya Balan is a brilliant actress and her past performances are enough to prove. The 41-year-old actress who has played the role of Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the ‘human computer’, has once again left everyone enthralled in the film that is written and directed by Anu Menon. The movie Shakuntala Devi has released on Amazon Prime Video today. It was one of the most-anticipated films that also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Critics who have watched the film have not only given a thumbs-up for the engaging story but they have also said that Vidya Balan is a joy to watch in this biopic. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!

According to critics, Shakuntala Devi highlights the late mathematicians love for numbers, her vibrant personality, her family life and much more. The script of this movie has been penned by Nayanika Mehtani and co-written by Anu Menon. Let’s take a look at what critics have to say about this movie. Shakuntala Devi Biopic: Anu Menon Recalls Conversation with Daughter That Made Her to Direct Vidya Balan Starrer.

The Indian Express: Shakuntala Devi the perfect number cruncher giving way to Shakuntala Devi the imperfect mother is the conflict the film chooses, and spends most time resolving. Balan owns the material that she is given, course-correcting every time she tends to slip into being mannered.

TOI: Vidya Balan gets under the skin of her character and simply aces it in the titular role – she gives an unrestrained performance as Shakuntala Devi from the 1950s to 2000s which is captivating to watch, as every stage of her life unfolds.

The Hindu: There’s so much to Devi’s life and the film doesn’t try to cramp in everything but follows a thematic thread of ‘you can’t have it all’. The film is also fairly critical of Devi as a mother and wife, which — contrary to its glossy and bright texture — is quite refreshing to see in a biopic, which can be an easy trap for glorification.

NDTV: A warm, whippy dramatization of the life of an extraordinary woman whose head for numbers is the stuff of legend, Shakuntala Devi is consistently entertaining and emotionally engaging, a triumph for both director Anu Menon and lead actress Vidya Balan.

Shakuntala Devi was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8. But the makers decided to release the film on the OTT platform owing to the ongoing global crisis. Shakuntala Devi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you have managed to watch the film, do share your views in the comment section below.

