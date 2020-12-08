Sharmila Tagore is a Ray of Sunshine. Why? She debuted with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar and it can't get better than that for any actress in India. And that's not all, she is also distantly related to Rabindranath Tagore, the first Nobel laureate of India. So if her class and grace have always enamoured you, it could be her lineage at play. Tagore has always brought a lot of sincerity and poise to her roles in films. Be it a village belle or a daughter of a rich man or just pure brat, she has taken up varied characters and performed them with absolute humility. Did You Know Birthday Duo Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore Were a Part of THIS Gulzar Film That Did Not Happen?

Tagore was also one of the rebels in her heydays. At a time when actresses preferred to sari or suit-clad in a bid to stick to 'Indian culture' in movies, she broke out as the first bikini-clad actress in An Evening In Paris. Things weren't the same after that for the actresses in Indian cinema. So on her birthday, we thought we will take you on a tour of elegance, charm, charisma and good breeding through the songs, courtesy Sharmila Tagore.

Issharon isharon mei - Kashmir Kali

Today, filmmakers won't even be able to think about a sensual song without being kinky with visuals and cocky with lyrics. But back in 1964, it was absolutely possible to show passion when you have a very young Tagore emoting passionately to Shammi Kapoor without even touching each other. And the lyrics? Pure gold!

Ab ke saajan saawan mein - Chupke Chupke

No role was difficult for Tagore who has infectious laughter. In this song from one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood, it's mischievous and yet so sweet. All thanks to Tagore of course!

Raat ke humsafar - An Evening In Paris

Elegance at its best, this song is pure class! Just look at Tagore's finesse with expressions and personality

Wada Karo - Aa gale lag jaa

Tagore on skates looking so beautiful, shooing off a pestering man played by Shashi Kapoor and the way she puts him to place....this is our favourite Tagore song! Even when she is shitting someone down, it's done with ultimate grace.

Zuby Zuby - An Evening In Paris

Cabaret? Well, Tagore can add a lot of class to even that without doing much. Being sexy comes naturally to her while doing so.

Ab chahe maa roothe ya baba - Daag

And you think she can't pull of a desi number? Watch this song and you would know how she can slip into a village beauty without much hassle.

Mere sapno ki rani - Aaradhna

Although she doesn't have lines here, we feel this song explains everything men might have felt for her when she was everyone's favourite prayer (Aaradhana)

Bada natkhat hai re - Amar Prem

Tagore showers her love on a young boy in this cute rendition of a song for Lord Krishna. We so loved her in this movie.

Aur kya ahede wafaa - Sunny

As beautiful as this song is, equally beautiful is the way Tagore explains the hurt in her heart.

There are scores of songs of Sharmila Tagore that are both grand and graceful. But these are some of our favourites. What about you?

